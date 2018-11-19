Buhari Kicks Off Campaign With Launch Of NEXT LEVEL, Asks Politicians Not To Set Nigeria Ablaze

Published:





Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to politicians to go about their campaigns peacefully, and not set the county ablaze.





The President made the appeal while flagging off his reelection campaign at the state house conference centre, Abuja on Sunday.





President Buhari said his administration had recorded a milestone in the last three years and is looking forward to fulfilling more if given a new term.





His words: “I am not unmindful that the national assembly and the presidential campaign starts today, I will implore candidates to go about the campaigns peacefully and decently,” he said.





"We have no other country, let us not set it ablaze because of politics.”





Speaking on his plans to overhaul the education sector, President Buhari said: “Every child counts – and simply, whatever it takes to prepare our teachers, curriculum and classrooms to attain the right educational goals that grow our country, will be done,” he said.







"We will remodel 10,000 schools every year and retain our teachers to impart science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics using coding, animation, robotics to re-interpreter our curriculum.”





The President said his administration had done a lot in fighting corruption but admitted that there is still much to do.





"Corruption is an existential threat to Nigeria. Despite the gains we have made in closing the gates, we know that there is still much ground to cover to stop the systemic corruption,” he said.





"We are committed to deepening the work we started this first term such that the nation’s assets and resources continue to be organised and utilised to do good for the common man.





"The next four years will be quite significant for our country. Nigeria is faced with a choice to keep building a new Nigeria – making a break from its tainted past which favoured an opportunistic few.





"Our choices will shape us – our economic security and our future prosperity. Nigeria, more than ever before, needs a stable and people-focused government to move the agenda for our country forward.”

