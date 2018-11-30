Buhari Heads To Poland Saturday For Climate Change Summit

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Saturday for Katowice, Poland, to attend the 24th session of the Climate Change Conference known as the Parties (COP24).





Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Friday.





The statement said COP24, under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), would hold from December 2 to December 4.





Adesina said during the summit, Buhari will deliver a national statement highlighting Nigeria’s commitment to addressing climate change by implementing the goals set out in its national determined contributions.





The statement reads: “President Buhari will continue to champion these pressing issues at COP24 in Katowice, among others, as well as reiterate Nigeria’s position on the need for African countries to access financial resources, especially the Green Climate Fund to draw up climate change adaptation policies and actions for implementation,” the statement read.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“The Nigerian delegation will also showcase the policy measures and actions of the Federal Government at ensuring environmental sustainability and effectively combating climate change through several side events within the Nigerian pavilion.





“While in Poland, President Buhari will hold an interactive session with the Nigerian community in that country.





“The Nigerian leader is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.”





President Buhari will be accompanied by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of Enugu state; Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state and Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger state.





Others on his entourage include Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; Suleiman Adamu, minister of water resources and Ibrahim Jibrin, minister of state for environment.

Share This