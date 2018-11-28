Buhari Grants Operating Licenses To 213 New Radio And Television Stations

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the issuance of operating licenses to 213 new broadcasting outfits in the country.





This was made known on Tuesday by the Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Isaq Modibo-Kawu.





Modibo-Kawu said that Buhari approved 147 new FM radio licenses; 23 DTT Television licenses, three new national radio network licenses, and two national television licenses.





Speaking further, he said the commission had received presidential approval for 16 campus radio stations; 24 community broadcasters and three public organizations FM licenses.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The NBC boss said that the total of 213 licenses were the single largest number of stations ever licensed at any point in Nigerian broadcasting history.





He reiterated the importance of BON as the umbrella body for all the broadcasting outfits in the country.





Modibo-Kawu said: “Our industry is opening up and the importance of broadcasting will become greater as a contributor to the economic fortunes.





"It is also a platform of molding the values of national development.”

Share This