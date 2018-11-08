Buhari Government Deepening Ease Of Doing Business – Osinbajo

Published:





The Nigerian government is deepening reforms to ease the way businesses are done in the country, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





Osinbajo said this on Thursday at the first edition of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) in Johannesburg, South Africa.





According to Osinbajo, the President Muhammadu Buhari government is liaising with individuals and firms in the private sector.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





This, he said, is to help in developing some collaborative policies that would drive business development and the country’s overall development.





“We are deepening the reforms and easing the way we do business,” Osinbajo said.





He added that “In Nigeria, the government is engaging the private sector in developing collaborative policies that drive business development.”

Share This