Buhari An Embarrassment For Failing To Obey Court Orders – Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for disobeying court orders, describing it as a national embarrassment.





The nobel laureate made this known while speaking at the Handshake Across Nigeria summit held in Lagos on Monday.





He condemned Buhari for refusing to obey court orders particularly on the cases involving Shi’ite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzakky, and former National Security Adviser retired Col. Sambo Dasuki.





Soyinka said:“Forgiveness is a virtue. Although I have the same temperament with my late friend Tai Solarin but it is a national embarrassment that our President has refused to obey laws. Citizens should not be the one to choose the laws to obey.





"We want the government to understand that they are part of the community and have been given a mission of carrying out the will of the people.





"When we talk about governance, we are talking about an instrument for the execution of people’s policy. Insecurity has reached a certain level that even when we bring experts in they wonder what exactly they have come to do.





"They are given a certain problem to solve, and when they arrived here they meet another problem.“One way of stopping the bloodbath is to reconfigure the nation. States must be given maximum control over their resources.









"There are some, who prefer to grow rice, there are others who prefer to grow religion and we know where religion has taken us today.





"Some people will like to say, it is not really religion that has gotten us to where we are, I agree with you; but some people have manipulated religion to suit their purpose.”

