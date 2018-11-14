Buhari Departs Paris For Abuja

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday morning left the Le Bourget Airport in France for Abuja.





The President’s Nigerian Air Force 001 plane took off from the airport around 11.50 a.m





He landed in Paris, France last Friday night to attend the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum scheduled for 11th to 13th of November, 2018.





The Forum, which was organised by the French Government and a number of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), was based on the idea that international cooperation was key to tackling global challenges and ensuring durable peace.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Buhari had joined over 70 world leaders, including the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in discussing contributions towards global peace and underscoring the imperative of collective action.





Also, he joined them to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on 11th of November, 1918 between the Allied Forces and Germany in the forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War.





Aside attending a luncheon hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France in honour of visiting heads of delegations on Sunday, Buhari on Monday had an interactive session with the Nigerian Community in France.





He left Paris with Governors Aminu Masari (Katsina), Willie Obiano (Anambra) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), President’s Aide De Camp, Lt. Col Ml Abubakar, among other top government officials.





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and other top government officials bid the President farewell at the airport

Share This