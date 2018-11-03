Buhari Copied My Policy As Kwara State Governor – Saraki

Published:





Senate President Bukola Saraki has said President Muhammadu Buhari copied his policy which he initiated as Governor of Kwara State.





The Federal Government had recently announced the “Every Child Counts” education policy which Saraki claimed he initiated in his time as Kwara leader.





In a statement on Friday, Saraki commended Buhari for sharing in his vision for education reform.





“Right now, we must look beyond our political affiliations to address the issues that are important to our people,” the statement said.





“Other states across the nation should key into the success of the Kwara State model, as the Federal Government has done, to ensure that we not only get our students back in the classroom but to also improve the quality of their education through strategic and holistic reforms.”





He added: “I commend the Federal Government for adopting and modifying the ‘Every Child Counts’ programme that we began in Kwara State in 2008 for the entire country.





“This shows that this administration values such time-tested ideas that leave a positive impact on the lives of our people, especially our young children.





“Right now, our nation is suffering from a rising epidemic. We have over 10.5 million out-of-school children across the country.





“In order to systematically and strategically cut down on this number, we must work to implement the ‘Every Child Counts’ policy across the country.”

