Buhari Cannot Be Forced To Sign Electoral Act Bill - Senate Leader Insists

The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be forced into signing the 2018 Electoral Act Amendment bill into law.





Buhari had refused to assent to the bill on three occasions, citing errors in the amended before the latest version was submitted to the presidency.





Speaking to State House correspondents after jumaat prayer at the Presidential Villa on Friday, Lawan said the president has signed more bills than any previous President.





The lawmaker said the President must take his time to study the document to avoid errors before signing it.





He noted that the amended 2006 Electoral Act can still be used for the 2019 general elections.





Lawan said if properly implemented, the 2006 Electoral Act can even deliver a more transparent, free and fair elections in 2019.

