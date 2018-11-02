Buhari Campaign Looted N60bn From Nigeria – Report

Published:





The Buhari Campaign Organisation has allegedly taken more than N60bn from several ministries and agencies of government to bankroll the 2019 presidential elections.





According to a report, the Good Governance Awareness Campaigner Group of the Buhari Campaign Organization collected the funds using names of different companies.





It was gathered that these companies included: Heridam Worldwide Limited, Maysu Construction LTD, Honeygate Engineering Company LTD, Extended Global Services Limited, Ajibako Multi-Links Nigeria Limited, Maizamam Multi-Resource Limited, Authentic Consulting Firm Limited, Teamdek Ventures Nigeria Limited.





The campaign organisation had written to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for the Supply and Installation of Road Signs along Federal Highways.





From the letter, the body urged the Ministry to hand it some slots to bankroll their plans to move the campaign train to rural dwellers in the country.





A source said the organisation had been getting contracts from several ministries using Buhari’s re-election bid without taking the right routes.





Sources also told the LeadersNG that federal ministries had been awarding contracts to friends and families of Buhari without recourse to due process.





Source: LeadersNG

