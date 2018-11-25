Buhari Breaks Silence On Killing Of Soldiers By Boko Haram

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep shock over the killing of Nigerian soldiers in Metele village of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.





CKN News had quoted an AFP report, saying the Boko Haram splinter group killed at least 44 soldiers in attacks on three military bases in Borno State, northern Nigeria at the weekend.





Buhari, however, assured that immediate measures were being taken to ensure that the loopholes, which led to the fatalities, were blocked once and for all.





Reacting to the tragic incident through his media aide, Garba Shehu, the President on Saturday said his administration remains ever committed and focused on the security of military personnel and other citizens.





According to him, “No responsible Commander-in-Chief would rest on his oars or fold his hands to allow terrorists to endanger the lives of its military personnel and other citizens. Our loyal forces have proved their strength over the terrorists and we are ready to give them all the needed support in terms of equipment and manpower to succeed in ending the renewed threat. In the coming days, I am engaging the Military and Intelligence Chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”







To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The President further noted that fighting terrorism had taken a global dimension, which necessitates international collaboration among states facing similar security challenges.





Buhari reassured Nigerians of his continued commitment to their security and of his efforts to sustain the momentum in the previous significant successes recorded against the terrorists.





He, however, advised Nigerians against making a political capital out of national tragedy, stressing that members of the armed forces are one family who are commonly committed to the security and safety of all Nigerians.

Share This