Buhari Breaks Silence On Ganduje Bribery Videos, As Lawmaker, Presidential Aide Begs Journalists Not To Publish Report

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally breaks silence on the bribery allegations against Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state.





In videos widely circulated on social media, the governor was seen allegedly receiving kickbacks from contractors.





The videos have generated reactions, especially from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and critics of the current administration.





The governor has denied any wrongdoing, accusing his opponents of blackmailing him.





During an interactive session with Nigerians in France, the issue of the videos came up.





According to Daily Nigerian, the medium which leaked the videos, a Kano student on scholarship in France, had showered encomiums on Ganduje, asking the federal government to emulate him.





But the president reportedly snapped, asking the student if he had watched the videos of Ganduje allegedly receiving bribe in dollars.





“Haven’t you watched the videos of the governor stuffing dollars under his gown?” one of the participants reportedly quoted the president as asking, while demonstrating how the governor was stuffing the bundles of dollars inside his pocket.





“We gave the videos to security agencies for vetting. And we will surely take action on the matter if he is found guilty.”





But the president’s response was said not to have gone well with a lawmaker and a presidential aide who reportedly pleaded with journalists to remove the portion from their reports.

