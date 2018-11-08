Buhari Attends Conference Of African Parliamentary Union

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday attended the 41st Speakers’ Conference of African Parliamentary Union (APU) in Abuja.





The president also declared open the conference at the Secretariat of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).





Speaking in his opening address, Buhari hailed the theme of the conference and challenged the parliamentarians to come up with workable solutions that would address terrorism.





He also charged the conference to take a closer look at the issue and come with recommendations.





The conference was also attended by the APU President and Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, as well as the Chairperson of the Executive Committee of APU and Speaker of Guinea Bissau National Assembly, Cassama Cipriano.

