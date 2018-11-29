Buhari, Atiku, Others To Sign Peal Deal Ahead Of 2019 Elections

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari, former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and other presidential candidates are to sign a peace accord ahead of the 2019 elections.





The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd.), said this during a meeting with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu in Abuja on Wednesday.





According to him, signing the agreement will help prevent violence during the forthcoming elections.





Abubakar said, “We will do the best we can, in order to help sanitize the political arena.





“You members of the press also have a role and a duty to educate our people and the politicians so that once they go on campaigning they campaign on issues and there shouldn’t be any rancor.





“Tomorrow we are going to meet all the chairmen and secretaries of the registered political parties.





“The aim of the meeting with the political parties is to try to reach an understanding, where we will get them at a later date to sign the Memorandum of Understanding on how to campaign without bitterness.”





On his part, the INEC Chairman assured Nigerians of the commission’s readiness to ensure a free and fair exercise.

