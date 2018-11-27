Buhari Approves New Increased Salary Structure For Nigerian Police

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved Rank Salary Structure Adjustment for the Nigeria Police Force, the Presidency said on Monday.

The structure implies that the salaries, allowances and pensions of policemen will be increased.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said the decision was part of the commitment of Buhari’s administration “ to give attention to the welfare and operational needs of the Nigeria Police Force with a view to restoring its lost primacy in the internal security framework of the country.”

The statement said Buhari met with members of the Nigeria Police Service Commission at the Presidential Villa, where he spoke on the inability of the police to perform their primary duties of law enforcement.

He noted that this had necessitated government’s action in drafting the military to the streets often to help maintain law and order in situations that the police could have handled ordinarily.

“From Taraba to Sokoto to the South-South, people don’t feel secure until they see the military.

“I am pleased to make the increase in salaries and allowances in the hope that will increase the performance index of the police and strengthen Nigeria’s internal security system,” the President announced.

The President called for more efficient policing of the country to raise the confidence of both the government and Nigerians.

He explained that this would allow the military to be restricted to its core mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

The statement quoted Buhari further, “The military should be reserved for higher tasks.

“The police should be able to cope well with the challenges of armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom and such crimes. In every town and village, there is the presence of the police.

“From all these places, they should be able to forward first class intelligence to you on which to act.

He added, “There is a need to amplify the question of more men of the police, especially given the condition we are in – emergency in the North-East, pervasive insecurity and abduction for ransom and banditry in many parts of the country.

“I congratulate you on the success you recorded against criminals taxing people and stopping them from their farms. We are expecting more from you.”

The PSC members were led on the visit by a Commissioner on the commission, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (retd), who represented the Chairman, Musiliu Smith.

Share This