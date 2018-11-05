Buhari Appoints Son-In-Law As Head Of Nigeria’s Border Agency

Published:





Junaid Abdullahi, President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, has been appointed as the head of Nigeria’s Border Communities Development Agency.





Abdullahi is married to Buhari’s first daughter, Zulaihat, who died in 2012 following complications during childbirth at the age of 40.





eports says the retired army captain began work on October 18, 2018, taking over from Ummai Idakwo.





Further investigations revealed that the news was hushed to save Buhari from accusations of nepotism.





Buhari has been accused of nepotism in his appointments, especially in the nation’s top security positions.

