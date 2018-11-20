Buhari Absent As Jonathan, Patience Arrive Venue Of Book Launch Amidst Ovation

Published:





Former President Goodluck Jonathan has arrived the venue of his book presentation.





He arrived at exactly 11.45 am in company with his wife, Patience.





His arrival was greeted with a loud ovation from those gathered at the entrance of the venue.





Security operatives had a hectic time keeping the crowd away from him. Inside the hall, Jonathan went round to greet his guests.









President Muhammadu Buhari is absent at the book presentation of his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.









He is scheduled to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event that is being attended by many dignitaries. Buhari is, however, being represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.





Mustapha who is seated beside Jonathan has been busy exchanging pleasantries with other guests.

