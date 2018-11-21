Bribery: Court Stops Newspaper From Publishing Videos Of Kano Governor, Ganduje

Published:





A Kano high court has granted an interim order restraining Daily Nigerian Newspaper and Jafaar Jafaar, its publisher, from publishing videos about the state governor, Umar Ganduje, allegedly collecting bribe from state contractors in dollars.





Recall that the news platform has released a number of videos showing Governor Umar Ganduje allegedly collecting bribe in dollars from some state contractors.





The governor has since denied the allegation and said that the videos were doctored by his political enemies. He has since filed a N3 billion defamation suit against the newspaper.





In its ruling on Monday, the court restrained Jafaar and Daily Nigerian, listed as the first and second defendants, and their agents from “publishing, sharing or spreading videos injurious to the plaintiff/applicant pending the determination of the substantive application slated for hearing on the 6th of December 2018”

