Breaking:Yobe State Under Boko Haram Attack

Katarko town, located 20km to Damaturu, Yobe state capital, is currently under attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.



A resident, who fled to a safe location, said that the attackers stormed the town in a convoy of three RPG laden Hilux vans around 5:06pm and have almost overan the town





“They were shooting sporadically, setting our houses on fire,” he said.



He said that residents and security operatives have fled the town to safe location.





