BREAKING: Prime Suspect In Offa Bank Robbery, Michael Adikwu Dies

The principal suspect in the deadly April 5, 2018 bank robbery attacks in Offa, Kwara state, Michael Adikwu, is dead.





The Force headquarters of the Nigerian police broke the information about the death of Adikwu to the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kwara state on Tuesday.





The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kwara state, Kamaldeen Ajibade ,disclosed this when five suspects in connection with Offa bank robbery were arraigned before an Ilorin high Court yesterday.





Ajibade told the court that in view of the information about the death of the principal suspect, Adikwu, and none representation of the accused persons by a lawyer, there would be an amendment to the charges preferred against the accused.





He also informed the court that the reason behind such amendment was that the principal suspect, Adikwu, had made statement with the police before his reported death.





He,therefore, urged the court to grant an adjournment to enable his office effect necessary amendment to the charges.





In her short ruling, the presiding Judge, Justice Halimat Salman, agreed with the state Attorney General that there was the need to effect some changes in the charges preferred against the accused in view of the reported death of the principal suspect and lack of legal representation for the accused persons.





She therefore adjourned the case till November 30.





The suspects that were brought to court yesterday are Ayoade Akinibosun, Ademola Abraham, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Niyi Ogundiran and Salahu Azeez. The court did not take their pleas.

