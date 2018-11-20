BREAKING: More Information Emerges On How Popular OAP Tosyn Bucknor Died

Published:





Popular OAP, Tosyn Bucknor has died. The Inspiration OAP was aged 37.





She was found dead, last night, by her husband of 3 years, Aurelien Boyer, when he arrived at home from work.





The cause of death is unknown, but according to multiple reports, Tosyn, A UNILAG graduate was born with sickle cell anemia.Her husband came back home to notice that she was dead,apparently from the attack.





The On-Air Personality, who has been in Top Radio for sometime recently bagged a new talk show with Inspiration FM.









Banky W who was the first to break the good news on Instagram.





"Big ups to one of my favourite on-air personalities @tosynbucknor on her brand new radio show on Inspiration FM… as she is my personal person, I will join her live on air tomorrow around 2 pm. Tune in if you can as we talk about my new video #bankyWLoveUBaby and so much more… much love Tosyn!





It's a sad one for the Nigerian broadcast industry! May her soul rest in perfect peace.

