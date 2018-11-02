BREAKING: Police Arrests Togolese House Boy That Killed Lagos Socialite

Published:





The Police this afternoon arrested the Togolese House Boy who murdered a Lagos Socialite and Businessman two days ago.





He robbed him and absconded. The Houseboy killed Chief Ope Bademosi two days after he was employed





Sunday as he is known was arrested by a crack team of detectives in Ondo State where he escaped after the dastard act.





Unconfirmed report has it that the suspect has once worked with music maestro Dbanj and his producer Don Jazzy .





More details later

