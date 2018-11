BREAKING: Ojukwu's First Son, Reported Dead

Published:





Chief Sylvester Debe Ojukwu, first son of legendary Igbo leader, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has been reported dead.





A breaking news flashed by ElombahNews said he died on Friday night. The report, quoting unnamed family sources, gave no further details.





Debe Ojukwu, who was based in Lagos, suddenly cancelled scheduled engagements and travelled abroad on Friday, October 25, 2018. It is not yet clear if the trip was for medical reasons.





