BREAKING: Man Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon, Police Recovers Body (Photos)

A yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man has drowned after reportedly jumping into the Lagos Lagoon in the early hours of Friday.





CKN News gathered that the deceased jumped into the lagoon after he alight from a commercial bus on the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Lagos Island.





Marine Police with the assistance of local divers have recovered the body and taken the corpse to Ebute Ero Police Station.





