BREAKING: Buhari Endorses N30,000 As New Minimum Wage

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday endorsed N30,000 as the new national minimum wage recommended by the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage.





He made this known while receiving the report of the committee led by the chairman of the committee and a former Head of Service of the Federation, Ama Pepple, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The committee which recommended N30,000 as the new national minimum wage also submitted a draft bill that will be sent to the National Assembly.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Buhari has also promised to send a bill to the National Assembly to effect the change from N18,000 to N30,000.





He thanked the members of the committee for their efforts and promised to send an executive bill to the National Assembly for approval.





The President, however, warned workers in the country against allowing themselves to be used as a bulwark.

Share This