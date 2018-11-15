Bombs Intercepted In Imo State

Published:





Police in Imo state say their personnel have arrested two suspects who were allegedly on their way to bomb a community in Orlu town.





CKN News learned that the suspects came from neighbouring Ebonyi State.





Commissioner of Police in the state , Dasuki Galadanchi, paraded the suspects, 28-year-old Friday Ehereobia and 30-year-old Ozioma Nwosu, on Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo state capital.





“The operatives of the Police Mobile Force 18 Squadron during a routine stop and search duty at their checkpoint by the UBA junction in Orlu, arrested the suspects, who were on a motorcycle and in possession of a suspicious looking object,” the police chief said.







To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“Upon discrete interrogation and investigation, the object was discovered to be an Improvised Explosive Device or homemade bomb.”





“The suspects revealed that the IED was handed over to them on November 7, at Effiong in Ebonyi State, where they converge to hold their meetings, and from where they moved down to Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA in Imo State and given the IED by one Chijioke Jimmy, an indigene of Ebonyi State, who is resident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”

Share This