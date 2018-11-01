Boko Haram Kills Cleric, 14 Others In Borno State Attack

Published:





More than 14 persons were killed when suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect attacked some communities in Borno State.





The attack was carried out on Wednesday night in villages close to the Borno State capital, Maiduguri.





Some of the places attacked are Abba Malumti, Gozari, and Dalori II Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, in Konduga local government area of the state.





Reports say one of the villages, Kofa, the insurgents set ablaze the Imam of the village with four members of his family.





Also, some of the residents fled the village during the attack with the returning villagers saying the cleric and his family had stayed behind during the attack.





According to some eyewitnesses, others villagers might have drowned in a river with security operatives on the ground overpowered and outnumbered when the attackers arrived.





But no security agency has issued a statement on the development.

