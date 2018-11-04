Body Of Murdered Army General Buried In Abuja

Published:





The remains of late Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali, who was killed in Jos, Plateau state, were on Saturday laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.





A team of Nigerian Army on Search and Rescue Operation had on Wednesday, 31 October, discovered Alkali’s body in Guchwet, Shen area of Jos South.





The burial was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, former Military Administrator of Lagos, Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa and former Minister of Works and Housing Alhaji Sunusi Dagash.





The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Dr Kabir Mohammad, amid tears.





The chief Imam described the situation surrounding the demise of Alkali as “very unfortunate: it is very unfortunate that Alkali died this way.





“However, we thank Allah that his body had been recovered,” he said.





“Even though it took weeks to trace the whereabouts of late Alkali’s corpse, we thank Allah, we thank the Federal Government and we thank the army for the dedication to find his body, so that he can be buried according to Islamic rites.”





Alkali was declared missing on 3 September, after he left Abuja to Bauchi.





The Army had on 29 September announced the recoveries of his vehicle and personal effects from a pond at Dura-Du community in Jos South.





It later announced that Alkali was killed and buried in a shallow grave in an area popularly known as, “No man’s land” located on the outskirt of Jos metropolis.





Making this known on Friday, 26 October, General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, said suspects took troops on a search operation to the spot where the corpse of the missing officer was allegedly exhumed and reburied in an abandoned well.

