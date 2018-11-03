Billionaire Orji Uzor Kalu Regains Consciousness After Undergoing Surgery In Germany

Published:

Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has regained consciousness after undergoing a major surgery in Germany, it has been revealed.



Kalu and his wife, Mrs Ifunanya Kalu, had reportedly boarded a flight on Lufthansa airline from Abuja to Wiesbaden, Germany on Monday.





Kalu, who is said to be suffering from an undisclosed and life-threatening ailment, was upon arrival in Germany on Tuesday, rushed in an ambulance to Helios Klinik, Wiesbaden.



A statement from his media office, signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, also disclosed that the APC chieftain, who is asthmatic, has been in and out of the said hospital in the past few months.





The statement quoted Kalu’s wife, who is with her husband in the German hospital, that the former governor was admitted into the operating theatre for a major operation on Wednesday.



In a telephone conversation on Friday, Mrs Kalu lamented her husband’s health status.



“Although the surgery was successful, my husband will still has to be monitored closely by a medical team for at least four months in order to prevent complications.



“His condition is improving gradually. He will be fine, if he is able to keep to his doctor’s advice.



“We appreciate the prayers and kind words from friends, associates, well-wishers and Nigerians in general”, the wife was quoted in the statement.







