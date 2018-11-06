Billionaire Businessman Ide Ahaba Sonny Odogwu (SIO) Is Dead

Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that Billionaire businessman and owner of SIO Group of Companies Chief Sonny Iwedike Odogwu is dead.



The announcement was made via a facebook post by a popular daughter of Asaba (Hometown of Chief Sonny Odogwu) Mrs Isioma Theodora on her facebook page.



Isioma ,who is also the Delta State APC Women leader had this to say about the businessman in her post

·



"Ogbueshi sunny iwedike odogwu!

I mourn u !

Bia , I bu nwa Ben?

I recall that soft voice even the last time we saw he still asked me!

Ogbueshi and my late dad were raised by late ogbueshi ugo!

They were great men who dreamt big for Asaba!

They saw potentials when Asaba wasn’t ready

They were visionary men !

I remember so much that my dad told me

Ogbueshi gudnite sir it’s ur turn

Onwu bu mamili ebe okpa do onye Oshu pue

Na ba na onwu a bu hor nso

Onye yali onwu o me Alu!



Agrosac

SIO

Grand hotel

Ecetera you did well!"



Chief Sonny Odogwu,a philanthropist is the owner of several business in Nigeria spanning across Banking,Insurance,Hospitality industry ,telecom,Properties etc.



The family is yet to make any formal pronouncement on this

Share This