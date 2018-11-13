Bamigbetan, Akinnola, Odeh Join List Of Speakers At News Express 6th Anniversary Lecture

Published:

Three eminent Nigerians have joined the list of speakers at the News Express 6th Anniversary Lecture & Economic Forum holding next week Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at the main hall of Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos. They are the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Kehinde Bamigbetan; Executive Director of Media Law Centre, Richard Akinnola; and Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Nigeria LNG Limited, Andy Odeh.

“A seasoned journalist, politician and administrator, Bamigbetan boasts about two decades experience in government, so he is in a pole position to speak on how successive governments in Lagos State have been able to raise the bar of development and retain the state’s title as Centre of Excellence,” News Express Publisher, Mr. Isaac Umunna, said in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

On Akinnola and Odeh, he said: “A renowned activist and influencer widely regarded as one of those who presently constitute the conscience of the Nigerian Nation, Mr. Akinnola will develop the Lecture theme, Transparency – Bedrock of Sustainable Development, from the populist perspective.

“On his part, Mr. Odeh, a communication and boardroom expert, will offer useful insight into how Nigeria LNG has been able to emerge as a world-class company and the poster boy of Corporate Nigeria.”

“We are happy to have Messrs Bamigbetan, Akinnola and Odeh agree to join our list of eminent speakers at the News Express 6th Anniversary Lecture & Economic Forum. They are, no doubt, a good complement for the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), frontline activist and administrator, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, who was earlier announced as the main speaker of the day,” Umunna said in the statement.

He described the News Express Anniversary Lecture and Economic Stakeholders’ Forum as “an annual programme that has an established trend of bringing together important business and political leaders from across the country, as well as multifarious professionals and influential media stakeholders.”

News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies. It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.

