APC Guber Candidate Babajide Sanwoolu Meets With Nigeria's Top Bloggers,Pledges To Transform Lagos (Pictures)

The gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Lagos State Mr Babjide Sanwoolu says he'll have a cordial working relationship with his deputy Obafemi Hamzat if elected as the governor of Lagos State.



He said this in Lagos on Tuesday during an interactive session with selected Bloggers and Online influencers in Lagos.



Mr Sanwoolu while fielding questions from his audience said Lagos State is going to have the price of two for one with himself and his deputy because of ,both of them are sound technocrats who know the problems of lagos and how to profer solutions to them.

Sanwoolu with GPBN President Chris Kehinde Nwandu







According with him,himself and Mr Hamzat have been friends for decades.Apart from that ,we have been members of the sma cabinet in Lagos State,so the issue of ego and friction would not come to play.



With Hamzat's background in Information Technology ,the gubernatorial aspirant is of the view that the symbolic relationship between them will benefit the people of Lagos State in no small measure.





Even where and when we have issues,this will be amicably settled between us because only God gives and takes power.



Asked what his priority areas would be if elected Governor,Mr Sanwoolu said ,road infrastructure ,housing, Health,Information Technology ,Education and Economy would receive the urgent attention of his government.





Pressed further,Mr Sanwoolu enumerated some of his achievements as a former Commissioner of Budget and CEO of Lagos State Property Development Corporation in Lagos State,some of which includes the establishment of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund,the implementation of the Minimum wage including the development of some of the economic blue print of the State.



He called for the support of Lagosians who asked to vote massively for the APC in the coming year.



Mr Sanwoolu said that the SAWOOLU WIFI project for Lagos will start in few days time start from Ikeja,Surulere and some other designated parts of the State.



With this development ,Lagos residents can log into the super highway (Internet) for free .







On tourism ,the aspirant said tourist areas like Badagry and some other parts of the State will receive the attention of his government.





In attendance at the media Parley were the Secretary to Lagos State Government Mr Tunji Bello,Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy,Mr Kunle Bamgbetan and other top government officials.









The Bloggers and Influencers were led to the event by the President Of The Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria ,Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN) who commended the aspirant for realizing the importance of online publishers in the socio-political development of Nigeria.





He told the aspirant that he will be held accountable and judged by his promises to Lagosians if elected.

