Atiku’s Running Mate Peter Obi Is A Tribal Bigot - El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai says the vice-presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, is a “tribal bigot”.





El-rufai, who made the comment on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, however, did not state why he called the former Anambra state governor a tribal bigot.





But he also accused Obi of plotting his detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) in 2014.





“Peter Obi is a tribal bigot. He was widely quoted on national television that the SSS was right to detain me for 48 hours in an hotel in 2014 on the grounds that ‘El-Rufai has no business being in Anambra State as it is not Katsina State’! I sued the SSS and awarded N4m damages,” he tweeted.





The Kaduna governor is one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s right-hand men in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Obi, who is running with former vice-president Atiku Abubakar for Nigeria’s highest office, is the main challenger of Buhari.

