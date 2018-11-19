Atiku Slams Service Chiefs For Attending Buhari’s Campaign Launch

Published:





The Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation has condemned service chiefs for attending President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rally tagged “Next Level.”





Some service chiefs including the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq; and Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas were seen attending the event.





However, it could not be ascertained if the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, also attended the event which took place in Abuja on Sunday.





Speaking to journalists on Monday, the Spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Segun Sowunmi, said the presence of the service chiefs at such a political gathering showed that Buhari as the commander-in-chief had compromised the heads of the military agencies.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Sowunmi called on the international community to take note of the development as it could imply that the military had already started working for Buhari’s re-election.





He said: “The problem with the security agencies is that they have not fully defined who they should be loyal to. The concern is that the commander-in-chief has some sort of relationship with them but when they elevate that relationship to a point where they begin to attend political events at the launch of the campaign of a political party, everybody must be scared.





"This is because it portends a very dangerous development which is that they have now got themselves involved in politics to the point that they are now the cheerleaders of another political party.









"I hope when we want to unveil our own political document in a public forum and if we invite them, they would be reasonable enough to attend since they now attend political events.





"We want to advise them to be removed from politics so that the opposition can feel safe. I am quite disappointed in President Buhari for exposing the military to such a compromise and we call on the international community to take note.”

Share This