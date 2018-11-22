Atiku, Secondus Meet PDP Governors Over 2019 Elections

Published:





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, and PDP Governors have met to strategies for the 2019 elections.





Also at the meeting were Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi, and 29 governorship candidates of the party.





The meeting started around 10pm on Monday and ended in the early hours of Tuesday.





Secondus, who presided over the meeting, was said to have told the attendees that the meeting was to discuss strategies that would enable the PDP to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the APC.





Sources at the meeting also said Secondus presented for discussion the outcome of the by-elections in Katsina, Bauchi and Kwara states held on Saturday, which was won by the APC.





It was gathered that participants at the meeting unanimously condemned the outcome of the elections, claiming they were rigged for the APC by INEC in connivance with security agencies.





A source at the meeting said Atiku and Secondus sought the cooperation of all the members of the party to enable the party to win the election.





Both men were also said to have directed the candidates to work with leaders in their areas from the ward to state levels.

