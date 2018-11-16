Atiku, Saraki, Secondus, PDP Governors Meet Over 2019 Election Campaign

Published:





The presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, and members of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council have met to strategize ahead of the commencement of the presidential campaign.





It was learned that the meeting, which was held at the PDP Presidential Campaign office (Legacy House), was attended by notable members of the council.





It was the first meeting Atiku held with the members of the campaign since they were named after the former vice president won the party’s presidential nomination.





Sources at the meeting said Atiku formally informed the members of his desire to run a broad-based campaign devoid of acrimony and that he would want the campaign to be issue-based.





It was also gathered that issues of logistics, funding and how to fill other positions in the campaign council were discussed.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Those who attended the meeting included the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus; Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senate President Bukola Saraki; the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who is the zonal coordinator of the campaign for North-West; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, zonal coordinator, North-East; Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, zonal coordinator, North-Central; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, zonal coordinator, South-South; and a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who is the zonal coordinator for the South-West.





Others were the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, zonal coordinator, South-East; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Kabiru Turaki, Chairman, Legal Matters; and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, who is the Chairman, Fund Raising Committee.

Share This