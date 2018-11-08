Atiku, Saraki No Longer Safe..Ex APC Deputy Spokesman Alleges

Published:





Former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, says Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Senate President Bukola Saraki are not safe.





The former APC deputy image maker made the comment in reaction to the security breach in the home of Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, in the early hours of Tuesday.





The police have described the incident as a burglary, and not an assassination attempt as put forward by Ekweremadu.





But in a statement, Frank said the “desperation” of the Muhammadu Buhari government to get him re-elected is “dangerous”.





The APC ex-deputy spokesman called on the international community to keep an eye on happenings in the country as the 2019 general election approaches.





His words: “When I raised the alarm some months back, some people called me names,” the ex-APC deputy spokesman said.





“They said I was raising an unnecessary alarm. The current event, regarding the assasination attempt on the deputy senate president has vindicated me and the information at our disposal shows that the APC government is still desperate to eliminate all the strong voices through whatever means, to ensure the party wins presidency in 2019.





“Of recent, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and some of his family members were threatened with death by some apologists of the APC but surprisingly nothing has come out of the investigation into the matter despite a letter written to the President himself and the reported arrest of a suspect responsible for the heinous plot.





“We are worried that democracy under the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari is getting another meaning. Buhari and his party know that they have lost the goodwill of Nigerians and have resorted to desperate measures to sustain their waning appeal.





“The desperation is evident in the alleged certificate scandal which the President himself has not been able to defend. The struggle to defend his so called integrity has led him to allegedly forge his O’level certificate which he could not present during the 2015 election. So, what has changed?





“We are calling on Nigerians to be vigilant and get ready to protect their votes because this government will do everything possible to steal the mandate of the people in 2019.”

