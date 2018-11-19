Atiku Did Not Pay Personal Tax For Years .. Group Alleges

Published:





A group of Nigerians have petitioned the Federal Internal Revenue Service FIRS, demanding the 2015 and 2016 tax receipts of former Vice President now Presidential candidate of PDP in 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar.





In the letter signed by the duo of Nelson Ekujumi and Solomon Sobade (known sympathizers of President Buhari), the group said information at their disposal shows that Atiku did not pay his Personal Income Tax for several years and only ran to the FIRS in April this year to pay the back-log of only his 2015 – 2017 taxes to meet up with the requirements of INEC.





Atiku's campaign organization is yet to react to this allegation.





Read the petition letter below;





Friday, November 16, 2018

The Executive Chairman,

Federal Inland Revenue Service,

Revenue House,

20 Sokode Crescent,

Wuse Zone 5,

Abuja.





Dear Sir,

REQUEST MADE UNDER SECTION 1 (1) AND (2) AND SECTION 4(A) OF THE FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT:





REQUEST FOR THE 2015 AND 2016 TAX RECEIPTS OF ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR





We are Nigerians committed to enthrone honesty and integrity in public office and the sustenance of true democracy.





It is in this regard that we write to you under Section 1 (1) and (2) and Section 4(a) of the Freedom of Information Act to make available to us the 2015 and 2016 Personal Income Tax receipts of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 Presidential elections.





Information at our disposal is that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar DID NOT PAY HIS Personal Income Tax for several years and only ran to the FIRS in April this year to pay the back-log of only his 2015 – 2017 taxes to meet up with the requirements of INEC.





Hence, in filing his INEC forms, he only produced his receipt for 2017 tax which was paid in April, 2018. Kindly find attached his INEC forms with only his 2017 tax receipt. HE DELIBERATELY OMITTED TO ATTACH HIS 2015 AND 2016 TAX RECEIPTS.





As someone who continuously says he is interested in getting Nigeria and its economy working again, it is important Nigerians know whether he has been paying his Personal Income Taxes AS AT WHEN DUE.





Consequently, we request for his 2015 and 2016 Tax receipts to ascertain whether he paid his taxes AS AT WHEN DUE.





TAKE NOTICE that you are to meet our demands within SEVEN (7) working days of the receipt of this letter.





TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that if you fail, refuse and/or neglect to do so, we shall be heading to court to compel you to so do.





Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

_______

NELSON EKUJUMI

National Coordinator

