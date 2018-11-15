ASUU, FG Hold Crucial Meeting Over Nationwide Strike

Published:





The leadership of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (Asuu) met with a federal government delegation on Thursday over the ongoing strike in public universities.





Those at the closed-door meeting include the union’s National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige.





Others in attendance were the Accountant General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education.





Lecturers commenced the strike on 5 November, to press home their demands for improvement in the funding of public universities in Nigeria.





Some of the union’s demands include: payment of earned allowance; funding of revitalisation of the Nigerian universities, implementation of needs assessment report, and poor funding of state universities.

