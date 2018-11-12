DSS Detains ASUU Chairman

Published:





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have detained the union’s chairman in Bauchi state.





Vice Chairman of the union at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Dr Ibrahim Maina, alleged that Dr Adamu Babayo was detained on Sunday, when he was invited to the department’s headquarters in Bauchi.





“the ASUU Chairman, Adamu Babayo was invited through a Short Service Message (SMS) which is not a formal way of invitation,” Maina said at a press conference on Sunday.





“On Friday he received a text message requesting him to report to the DSS office in Bauchi on Sunday. He went to the office together with some of the executives of the association.





“The DSS operatives requested other members of his entourage to leave and detained him in their office.”





He also said, “Let them explain to us why he was detained. That will give us the idea of what needs to be done.





“If the detention is in connection with the ongoing strike; it is a nationwide strike embarked on by the universities in the country and not a peculiar or personal problem.





“What wrong have we done by pressing for our rights through the strike.”





But a source in the security outfit denied the allegation.





The official insisted that Babayo was not detained but invited to answer some questions.





Lecturers in government-owned universities had on 5 November embarked on an indefinite strike to press for implementation of an agreement reached with the federal government.

