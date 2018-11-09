ASUU Accuse Governors Of Politicising Activities At State Varsities

Published:





Benin zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) has accused state governors of politicising academic activities in public universities.





The zone complained that state universities had suffered political interferences which, it said, had affected the schools.





Prof Fred Esumeh, the Zonal Chairman, in a statement on Thursday, also decried the alleged poor funding of tertiary education.





Esumeh said that education remains “a public good”, adding that the development of any nation depends on its investment in the education sector.





He said, “The resumption of the strike embarked upon in September 2017 by our union was meant to ensure the survival of public universities in Nigeria.





"In most state universities, activities have been politicised to the detriment of academic excellence and culture. The resumption of the nationwide strike is as a result of government’s failure to keep to an agreement it willingly entered into and government’s insincerity.”

