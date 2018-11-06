Arsene Wenger Close To Joining Italian Giants AC Milan

Published:





Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly close to sealing a deal to take over Italian giants and seven-time European champions AC Milan.





According to France Football, It is believed that Wenger has been negotiating with the Serie A side for some weeks and talks have almost reached a conclusion.





The French tactician will replace under-fire Gennaro Gattuso.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Wenger will also have additional responsibilities in the inner workings of the club, alongside sporting director Leonardo.





Arsene Wenger has been jobless since he stepped down from managing English giant Arsenal. He was subsequently succeeded by Unai Emery at the London club.

Share This