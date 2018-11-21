Army Kills 14 Kidnappers ,Rescues 31 People Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

Published:

Troops of the Nigerian Army have shot dead 14 bandits operating along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.



No fewer than 31 persons – 18 children and 13 adults – were also rescued from the kidnappers by troops of the 1 Division, Kaduna State, during the operation.



It was learnt that the bandits were killed in continuation of Operation 777, which is targeted at criminal hideouts in the areas, leading to the recovery of sophisticated arms and ammunition.



It was gathered that apart from the rescued persons, the military also recovered some stolen animals along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, made up of 49 cows and 42 sheep. The animals were reportedly handed over to their owners after screening.



The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, which confirmed the incident during a briefing, said apart from the army, aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force and police personnel were conducting series of raids, ambushes, patrols, roadblocks and air strikes against the identified camps and hideouts of the bandits and kidnappers.



The Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. John Agim, said the areas where the troops were clearing were Kamuku, Kuduru, Birnin Gwari and Alawa forests.



Agim noted that 18 AK-47 rifles, two pistols, three mobile phones and 32 motorcycles had been recovered by the troops, adding that two soldiers were also injured, while two vigilantes working with the military were killed by the bandits during the exchange of gunfire.



Agim said, “So far, in this operation, 14 notorious bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers have been neutralised. Likewise, several sophisticated arms, ammunition and large herds of cattle have been recovered from the criminals.



“Additionally, 31 persons were rescued from the kidnappers. Five bandits and two informants were arrested and they are currently assisting the security agencies in the ongoing investigation. Unfortunately, two soldiers were injured and are currently receiving treatment at a military hospital in Kaduna. Two civilian vigilantes assisting troops in the operation were also killed in action by the bandits’ fire.



“Let me use this opportunity to assure the law abiding citizens that the armed forces and other security agencies will continue to ensure the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians. Operation 777 is designed to consolidate on the achievements of the existing operations so as to enhance the safety and promote socio-economic activities of Nigerians.”

Share This