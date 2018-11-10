Armed Robber Dies In Gun Battle With Police In Ogun State

Published:

A suspected member of a five-man robbery gang known to have been terrorising residents of Ogun State, was shot dead by the police on Friday.

It was learnt that operatives of the Ogun State Police Command shot the suspect at Ibara Housing Estate in Abeokuta.

At about 1.00 am on Friday, the gang reportedly invaded the compound housing twelve flats with dangerous weapons and started dispossessing the occupants of their valuable belongings.

In the course of their operation, a distress call was made to the police by a resident of the community. Based on the tip-off, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Ahmed Iliyasu, promptly directed the officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, headed by Superintendent of Police, Uba Adams, to quickly move to the scene and rescue those in distress and bring the culprits to justice.

As directed, the operatives of FSARS moved to the scene of the incident where they engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle. After the shoot-out, one of the gang members was shot dead while the others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

Among the items that were recovered from the gang were mobile phones, four laptops, wallets and other valuables belonging to the residents of the community.

Meanwhile, Iliyasu has ordered the massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang with the aim of bringing them to justice within the shortest possible time.

