Arik Air Disembarks Passengers After Three Failed Takeoff Attempts

An Arik Air aircraft scheduled to convey passengers to Lagos from Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa, a suburb of Port Harcourt, the capital city of the Rivers State has been grounded, leaving passengers stranded after the plane failed to take off.





"The two engines had to be powered externally, a passenger reportedly said.





It was gathered that the pilot of the flight W3-741 which was scheduled for 09:00 had to disembark the passengers after three unsuccessful takeoff attempts.

