Apply Caution In Handling Shiites - US Government Tells Buhari

The United States government has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to apply caution in dealing with protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).





It also called on the federal government to probe the clashes and bring all perpetrators to book.





“The United States Embassy is concerned by the deaths resulting from clashes between Nigerian security forces and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in areas surrounding Abuja,” a statement from the US Embassy in Nigeria read.





“We urge Government of Nigeria authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of the events and to take appropriate action to hold accountable those responsible for violations of Nigerian law. We urge restraint on all sides.”

