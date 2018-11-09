APC Responsible For Good, Bad, Ugly Nigeria - Okorocha

Published:





Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible for everything in Nigeria, including hardship being faced by Nigerians.





Speaking to State House correspondents, the Imo governor, who is a stalwart of the ruling party, urged the APC to fix the challenges it inherited from previous PDP governments.





But the governor is confident that the party would fix the problems if President Muhammadu Buhari got another term of four years to lead one of Africa’s largest economies.





Okorocha said: “As APC, we are responsible for everything happening in Nigeria. We are responsible for the good, the bad, the ugly but we are promising Nigerians that we shall fix it.





“We share the pains of Nigerians; every human being must feel it. We also feel what they are going through but we are asking for a little patience.





“Let us do things the right way and do it once and for all. I am sure that by next year, you will begin to see changes, the price of rice will drop, prices of dollars will begin to stabilize and we will see a lot of challenges.





“But at this painful moment, nobody likes it. It is like a woman in the labour room, when she is in the labour room there is no joy but she has to pass through that moment and that moment, she does not wear her high heel shoes, no makeup, no champagne, no party.





“She is going through a process but shortly after that process, joy cometh once she sees the child. So, Nigerians should bear with us as a government.”

