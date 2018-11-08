APC Reacts To Oshiomhole’s Alleged Detention By DSS

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied knowledge of the detention and questioning of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by the Department of State Security (DSS).





CKN News had reported that operatives of the DSS reportedly interrogated the National Chairman for nine hours on Sunday.





Oshiomhole was grilled after some governors on the platform of the party alleged that he received bribes during the party’s primary elections across the country.





According to a report, he was asked to resign during the interrogation.





Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the report of Oshiomhole’s ordeal with the DSS as a rumour because the APC has not been officially informed about the matter.





Issa-Onilu, however, said Oshiomhole was the best person to confirm or deny the report. He said: “We do not have any information on this rumour. More so, the Chairman is not around in the country to confirm or deny this.





"As soon as we have any relevant information, you’ll be updated. Asked for Oshiomhole’s whereabouts, he said: “He (APC Chairman) travelled last night.”





Pressed further for information as to the National Chairman’s destination, Issa-Onilu maintained: “I do not have this information. I do know it’s a scheduled personal trip he could not make last week due to the November 2 deadline for the submission of candidates.”

