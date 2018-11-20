APC NWC Orders Members To Withdraw All Court Cases Against Party

Published:





Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been ordered by the party’s National Working Committee to withdraw court cases filed against the party or face sanctions.





The ruling party gave the order after its emergency NWC meeting at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.





The party said members did not exhaust the internal mechanism for dispute resolution and therefore have displayed acts of indiscipline against the party.





The APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued after the meeting, said the party intended to activate constitutional provisions to penalise such members as their action was capable of undermining the party and hurt the Party’s interest.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The statement read,“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has frowned at the actions of some Party members who have resorted to litigation as a way of addressing their perceived grievances without exhausting the party’s dispute resolution mechanism.





"This growing trend is viewed by the party as a manifest indiscipline. The actions, it should be noted, is considered as anti-party as it goes against our Party’s constitution.









"For emphasis, according to Article 20, Subsection 10 of our Party’s Constitution, offences against the Party include the following: “Filing an action in a Court of Law against the Party or any of its Officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the Party without first exhausting all avenues for redress provided for in this Constitution.”





"The Party intends to activate constitutional provisions to penalise such members as their action is capable of undermining the party and hurt the Party’s interest.”

Share This