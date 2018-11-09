APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole On His Way Back To Nigeria From UK

Published:





The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole is on his way back to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.





The APC chairman travelled out of the country after he was quizzed by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations that he collected bribe during his party’s primary elections.





In his absence, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State dismissed reports linking him with the investigation of Oshiomhole.





Speaking to journalists on Thursday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, the Ogun governor maintained that he was not behind the ordeal of the former Edo state governor.





Amosun said: “I think you are probably giving me an oversight role and I am not a security person, so clearly I think that question will not be for me.





“I don’t have to hide under a finger to fight. If there is a need for me to put my views across, you know me by now that I will do it.”





On the other hand, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, urged the DSS to probe Oshiomhole’s call logs for the period the party’s primaries were conducted.





Okechukwu also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to join the DSS in looking into the financial transactions made by the party’s chairman within the period under review.





“One, once more, challenges the DSS to scroll the phone-log of Comrade and his nepotic court of cronies. I also urge the EFCC to join in this probe and I am sure it will expose how low the party has sunk under this chairman,” the VON DG had said.





More to come…

