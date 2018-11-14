APC Governorship Candidate Uzodinma Fails To Honour Probe Panel Invite

Published:





Senator Hope Uzodinma has failed to honour the invitation by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of the Public Property over fraud allegations against him.





The lawmaker representing Imo West was on Sunday arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the police at the instance of the panel.





He was arrested in connection of a case on the alleged failure of his company to execute a contract of 12 million dollars for the dredging of Calabar Port channel.





Uzodinma was released the same day after an interrogation session with officials of the panel.





Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the panel, Lucie-Ann Laha, stated that the senator failed to appear at the panel’s office as agreed.





Earlier the lawmaker’s camp denied that he was arrested.





Uzodinma is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

